Ben Stokes Prioritizes Ashes Return Amid Recovery from Hamstring Surgery

England Test captain Ben Stokes will be absent from the initial phase of Durham's County Championship due to ongoing recovery from hamstring surgery. Head coach Ryan Campbell expressed optimism regarding Stokes' recovery, anticipating his readiness for England's crucial summer fixtures, including a series against India and the Ashes in Australia, according to ESPNcricinfo.

As England's summer schedule kicks off on May 22 against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, followed by a five-match series against India, Stokes is set to prioritize his recovery to endure the demands of 11 Tests over eight months. The 33-year-old has already opted out of The Hundred, planning to rest post-India series before the Ashes starts in Perth on November 21. Throughout his rehabilitation, he has been seen at Chester-le-Street, actively participating and attending team activities.

Campbell emphasized that no risks would be taken with Stokes and fellow England players, Brydon Carse and Mark Wood, due to their importance for the Ashes. Both Carse and Wood are also in recovery, with Campbell stressing the need for careful management of their reintegration into the squad. Stokes' dedication to his recovery process has been noted, highlighting his potential return for later fixtures should he deem himself ready.

(With inputs from agencies.)