Erling Haaland's Injury Puts Manchester City on Edge
Manchester City's Erling Haaland suffered an ankle injury during an FA Cup match. He is undergoing tests, casting doubt over his participation in upcoming games, including the FIFA Club World Cup. Despite scoring 21 goals, City's recent performance is shaky, sitting fifth in the league.
Erling Haaland, the prolific striker for Manchester City, is grappling with an ankle injury sustained during the FA Cup quarter-final against Bournemouth. The team announced on Monday that Haaland will undergo further tests to assess the injury's full impact. This leaves his participation in upcoming fixtures in doubt.
During Sunday's match, Haaland scored the team's equalizing goal before being substituted in the 61st minute due to the injury. The injury raises concerns ahead of City's crucial semi-final clash with Nottingham Forest scheduled for late April.
The club remains optimistic about Haaland's recovery, indicating he may still play a role for the rest of the season, including the FIFA Club World Cup in mid-June. Currently, Manchester City is struggling with form, ranking fifth in the Premier League, and faces Leicester City next.
(With inputs from agencies.)
