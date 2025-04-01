Left Menu

Konstas and Kuhnemann Thrill with Central Contract Honors

Cricket Australia's central contract list for 2025-26 sees the inclusion of Sam Konstas and Matthew Kuhnemann, rewarding their stellar performances. Meanwhile, notable players like Cooper Connolly and Jake Fraser-McGurk have been omitted, stirring discussions ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 10:17 IST
Matthew Kuhnemann, Sam Konstas, Beau Webster (Photo: cricket.com.au) . Image Credit: ANI

In a significant update to its roster, Cricket Australia has announced the addition of explosive opener Sam Konstas and left-arm orthodox spinner Matthew Kuhnemann to its central contract list for 2025-26. This decision follows their impressive performances in recent months.

Despite his recent contributions, young all-rounder Cooper Connolly did not make the list, surprising many given his role in Australia's last Test and ODI engagements. Injuries have hindered opportunities for Connolly, while Konstas is lauded for his promising future in Tests.

The reshuffled list sees Beau Webster's inclusion, offering a balanced dimension with bat and ball. However, Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, and Todd Murphy find themselves without contracts as the countdown to the T20 World Cup continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

