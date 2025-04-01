Konstas and Kuhnemann Thrill with Central Contract Honors

In a significant update to its roster, Cricket Australia has announced the addition of explosive opener Sam Konstas and left-arm orthodox spinner Matthew Kuhnemann to its central contract list for 2025-26. This decision follows their impressive performances in recent months.

Despite his recent contributions, young all-rounder Cooper Connolly did not make the list, surprising many given his role in Australia's last Test and ODI engagements. Injuries have hindered opportunities for Connolly, while Konstas is lauded for his promising future in Tests.

The reshuffled list sees Beau Webster's inclusion, offering a balanced dimension with bat and ball. However, Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, and Todd Murphy find themselves without contracts as the countdown to the T20 World Cup continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)