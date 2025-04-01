Vandana Katariya: A Legacy in Indian Women's Hockey

Indian women's field hockey star Vandana Katariya announced her retirement from international play, declaring her decision as bittersweet but empowering.

Boasting 320 international appearances and 158 goals, the 32-year-old departs as the most capped player in Indian women's hockey history, a journey highlighted by her milestone performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

While stepping away, Katariya assures fans that her involvement with hockey will continue through local leagues, expressing gratitude towards her teammates, coaches, and late father for their unwavering support throughout her career.

(With inputs from agencies.)