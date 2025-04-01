Left Menu

Vandana Katariya: A Legacy in Indian Women's Hockey

Vandana Katariya, a prominent player in Indian women's field hockey, announced her retirement from international play. With 320 caps and 158 goals, she steps away at the peak of her career. Katariya notably played in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, marking her legacy as one of the sport's greats.

Indian women's field hockey star Vandana Katariya announced her retirement from international play, declaring her decision as bittersweet but empowering.

Boasting 320 international appearances and 158 goals, the 32-year-old departs as the most capped player in Indian women's hockey history, a journey highlighted by her milestone performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

While stepping away, Katariya assures fans that her involvement with hockey will continue through local leagues, expressing gratitude towards her teammates, coaches, and late father for their unwavering support throughout her career.

