Vandana Katariya: A Legacy on and off the Field

Vandana Katariya, India's most-capped woman hockey player, retires from international hockey after a 15-year career. Known for her pivotal role in major tournaments, including the Tokyo Olympics, Katariya leaves on her terms, continuing to play in the Women's Hockey India League, inspiring future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 12:49 IST
Vandana Katariya
  • Country:
  • India

Vandana Katariya, celebrated as India's most-capped woman hockey player, announced her retirement from international hockey on Tuesday. With an illustrious 15-year career under her belt, the veteran player expressed mixed emotions in stepping down at the peak of her capabilities.

Katariya, 32, played 320 international games and scored 158 goals, marking her legacy. She stood as a key figure in the team that achieved a historic fourth-place finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Known for her leadership and game-defining moments, she remains an inspiration in the sport.

Though retiring internationally, Katariya will not leave the hockey turf entirely. She plans to continue her journey by playing in the Women's Hockey India League, further solidifying her impact and ensuring her passionate involvement with the game remains unyielding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

