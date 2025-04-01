FOMO7's Mega Dhamaka: Unleashing IPL 2025 Gaming Extravaganza
FOMO7's Mega Dhamaka launches during IPL 2025, offering participants tournaments, promotions, and rewards with daily, weekly, and jackpot prizes. Highlighting events include the IPL Champion of Champions and various game-specific competitions, promising an electrifying gaming experience. Participants can enjoy cashbacks and leaderboards, making it a notable gaming festival.
- Country:
- United States
As the exhilarating IPL 2025 kicks off, FOMO7 unveils its Mega Dhamaka, a gaming festival laden with immense rewards and competitions. Promising prizes worth ₹2,00,000 daily, ₹7,00,000 weekly, and a grand ₹1 crore jackpot, the event invites participants to vie for top spots on the leaderboards.
The IPL Champion of Champions tournament emerges as a significant highlight, where the top 20 participants stand a chance to win a lucrative ₹1 crore jackpot. Complementing this are game-specific promotions like the Aviatrix event, fueled by a ₹99 lakh prize pool, and the JILI Spin & Win event involving 20 spins on select games.
Players are further enticed with instant win opportunities up to ₹50,000, alongside cashback offers on popular games. As FOMO7's Mega Dhamaka unfolds, it intertwines cricket passion with the thrill of gaming, establishing itself as the year's most-awaited online gaming festival.
