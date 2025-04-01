Rob Walter Bids Farewell to South Africa's Cricket Triumph

South Africa's white-ball head coach, Rob Walter, is stepping down from his role at the end of the month, citing personal reasons. Walter's resignation has been accepted by Cricket South Africa as he concludes a tenure marked by historic achievements.

Appointed in March 2023, Walter was pivotal in guiding the Proteas to their first-ever ICC Men's T20 World Cup final in 2024, where they emerged as runners-up, losing to India. His leadership saw the team earn eight consecutive wins during this significant campaign.

Throughout his time with the team, Walter managed an impressive record in One-Day and T20 Internationals, including series victories over prominent cricketing nations. While the team awaits the announcement of his successor, Walter leaves an indelible mark on South African cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)