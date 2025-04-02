Nehal Wadhera's Surprise Makes Impactful IPL Debut

In a surprising turn of events, Nehal Wadhera made a memorable debut for the Punjab Kings in this season's Indian Premier League. His last-minute inclusion in the team's playing XI sparked an impactful innings that was crucial to PBKS's resounding eight-wicket triumph over the Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow.

Wadhera, who scored an unbeaten 43 off 25 balls, had not anticipated taking the field that day. "I didn't know I would be playing," he admitted in the post-match press conference, adding that it was perhaps his mental calmness that helped him shine unexpectedly. He credited a touch of luck for his excellent performance, admitting he may have overthought the situation if informed earlier.

PBKS's head coach Ricky Ponting hinted at his participation during the warm-up, telling the young batter that his place in the XI hinged on the team bowling first. Consequently, other batsmen, including Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer, supported Wadhera with powerful partnerships, helping PBKS comfortably chase down the target. The team's victory moved them to the second position in the points table after securing their second win.

(With inputs from agencies.)