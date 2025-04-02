Left Menu

Nehal Wadhera's Surprise Makes Impactful IPL Debut

Nehal Wadhera's unexpected inclusion in the Punjab Kings' playing XI proved pivotal as he scored an unbeaten 43 runs, leading his team to an eight-wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants. The match saw PBKS cruising to victory with powerful batting performances, placing them second in the IPL points table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 10:17 IST
Nehal Wadhera's Surprise Makes Impactful IPL Debut
Nehal Wadhera (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, Nehal Wadhera made a memorable debut for the Punjab Kings in this season's Indian Premier League. His last-minute inclusion in the team's playing XI sparked an impactful innings that was crucial to PBKS's resounding eight-wicket triumph over the Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow.

Wadhera, who scored an unbeaten 43 off 25 balls, had not anticipated taking the field that day. "I didn't know I would be playing," he admitted in the post-match press conference, adding that it was perhaps his mental calmness that helped him shine unexpectedly. He credited a touch of luck for his excellent performance, admitting he may have overthought the situation if informed earlier.

PBKS's head coach Ricky Ponting hinted at his participation during the warm-up, telling the young batter that his place in the XI hinged on the team bowling first. Consequently, other batsmen, including Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer, supported Wadhera with powerful partnerships, helping PBKS comfortably chase down the target. The team's victory moved them to the second position in the points table after securing their second win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025