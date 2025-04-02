British Basketball's New Era: GBB League Ltd Takes Charge

The British Basketball Federation has inked a significant 15-year licensing deal with GBB League Ltd, aiming to rejuvenate the men's professional league in the UK. However, the current operator, Super League Basketball, claims that the tender process surrounding the decision was 'illegal' and expressed dissatisfaction over the move.

GBB League Ltd, under the leadership of Marshall Glickman, promises an initial investment of £15 million over the first two years. Glickman, with his extensive experience from Euroleague Basketball, is poised to boost basketball's profile in Britain, especially with the upcoming 2028 Olympics in sight.

Designed to replace the interim agreement with Super League Basketball, the new deal signifies a fresh direction for BBF. Despite SLB's claims of the tender process being unjust, BBF has decided to proceed with the agreement, marking a new chapter for British basketball.

(With inputs from agencies.)