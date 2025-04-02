Left Menu

British Basketball's New Era: GBB League Ltd Takes Charge

The British Basketball Federation (BBF) signed a 15-year license with GBB League Ltd to operate Britain's professional men's league, beginning in the 2026-27 season. The move, contested as illegal by Super League Basketball, includes a £15 million upfront investment. CEO Marshall Glickman aims to increase basketball's popularity ahead of the 2028 Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:54 IST
The British Basketball Federation has inked a significant 15-year licensing deal with GBB League Ltd, aiming to rejuvenate the men's professional league in the UK. However, the current operator, Super League Basketball, claims that the tender process surrounding the decision was 'illegal' and expressed dissatisfaction over the move.

GBB League Ltd, under the leadership of Marshall Glickman, promises an initial investment of £15 million over the first two years. Glickman, with his extensive experience from Euroleague Basketball, is poised to boost basketball's profile in Britain, especially with the upcoming 2028 Olympics in sight.

Designed to replace the interim agreement with Super League Basketball, the new deal signifies a fresh direction for BBF. Despite SLB's claims of the tender process being unjust, BBF has decided to proceed with the agreement, marking a new chapter for British basketball.

