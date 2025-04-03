UK Poised to Host 2035 Women's World Cup

The United Kingdom is on track to host the 2035 Women's World Cup, following confirmation from FIFA that it is the 'one valid bid' for the tournament. FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced the bid's status during the UEFA Congress in Belgrade.

This joint bid from England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales emerges against previous contenders like Morocco, Spain, and Portugal, which were equally interested in hosting international football's prestigious event.

While the UK looks forward to 2035, Brazil has been confirmed to host the Women's World Cup in 2027. These events continue the sport's global reach and highlight the increasing interest in women's football worldwide.

