The Masters 2023: Rory McIlroy vs. Scottie Scheffler in a Battle for Glory

The spotlight at the 2023 Masters is firmly on golf's two elites: Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. McIlroy, in pursuit of his career Grand Slam, arrives at Augusta with heightened expectations, fueled by his victories earlier this season.

Scheffler, meanwhile, is aiming for consecutive Masters wins after a year comparable to Tiger Woods at his peak. Despite a brief hiatus due to a hand injury, he is now preparing to defend his title.

Augusta National is in impeccable condition despite losing some trees to Hurricane Helene. The tournament, broadcast by CBS for the 70th year, promises thrilling showdowns, with both McIlroy and Scheffler determined to make their mark.

