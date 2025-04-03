Current Sports Highlights: From Injuries to New Ventures

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will miss the rest of the season due to a finger tendon injury alongside a persistent back issue, according to an ESPN report. Maxey hasn't played since the March 3 defeat against Portland Trail Blazers.

In another move, the Dallas Cowboys secured quarterback Joe Milton III from the New England Patriots, offering a compensatory fifth-round and a seventh-round pick as consideration. Additionally, USA Fencing disqualified a female fencer for declining to face a transgender opponent due to established guidelines.

In MLB action, Shohei Ohtani's game-winning home run helped the Dodgers maintain their undefeated season start. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff, world tennis number three, announced the launch of her management entity after departing Team8. Lastly, Sporting KC's goalkeeper Tim Melia heads into retirement, leaving a decade-long legacy behind.

