Thrilling IPL Clash: KKR's Blazing Comeback Led by Rahane Against SRH

In a riveting IPL match, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders showcased a thrilling comeback against Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Ajinkya Rahane's counter-attack and supported by strong performances from Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh. Despite SRH's initial success, their struggles in death overs were exposed once again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 22:37 IST
Venkatesh Iyer. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Knight Riders delivered a spectacular performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their latest IPL encounter, rallying from an early setback to post an imposing score. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane spearheaded the fightback, dazzling with a relentless counter-attack that saw him form a vital partnership with Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

Initial hopes soared for SRH as they reduced KKR to a precarious 16/2, thanks to the dismissals of Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine. However, Rahane's brilliance and a fiery 81-run stand tilted dynamics back in KKR's favor, setting the stage for Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh's explosive innings.

Despite promises from their start with the ball, SRH's woes at the death overs unfolded once more, leaking 78 runs in their final five. Their economy rate in these crucial moments remains dismal, highlighting a vulnerable chink in their armor. The match concluded with KKR posting an impressive 200/6, powered by Iyer and Singh's dynamic assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

