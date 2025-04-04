Trump Tees Up for LIV Golf Event at Doral

President Donald Trump reached his Doral resort to attend a LIV Golf event. Reaffirming his call for unifying the men's professional golf tours, Trump hopes to see the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf merge.

He has been an active participant in the discussions surrounding this merger, which have been ongoing for over a year but remain uncertain in terms of a final agreement. 'Ultimately, hopefully, the two tours are going to merge. That'll be good. I'm involved in that too,' Trump remarked en route to Miami.

Thursday afternoon saw Trump arriving on the course, greeted by a handful of supporters. In the company of his son Eric Trump, who earlier participated in the LIV Miami pro-am, Trump later planned a speech set for a dinner gathering with LIV players. The LIV tournament at Doral runs through Sunday, with Trump expected to play elsewhere in Florida over the weekend.

