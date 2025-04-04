Mumbai Indians Clinch the Toss in IPL Showdown

In a closely watched Indian Premier League match, Mumbai Indians won the toss and chose to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday. The decision came amidst tactical adjustments on both sides.

MI captain Hardik Pandya announced that star player Rohit Sharma would miss the game due to a knee injury sustained during practice sessions.

The Lucknow team reinstated Akashdeep Singh, recovering from a previous setback, as they sought a win against the seasoned Mumbai squad led by Pandya.

(With inputs from agencies.)