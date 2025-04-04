Explosive Batting Display by LSG's Marsh and Markram Steals the Show

Lucknow Super Giants' openers, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram, delivered stellar performances in an IPL match against the Mumbai Indians on Friday. Marsh scored a rapid 60 off 31 balls and Markram contributed a solid 53 from 38 balls, forming a substantial 76-run partnership.

The home team ended their innings at a strong 203 for 8, despite Mumbai's Hardik Pandya taking five crucial wickets for 36 runs, including the dismissal of formidable hitters like Nicholas Pooran and skipper Rishabh Pant.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl, but their efforts were hindered by the absence of former skipper Rohit Sharma, who was sidelined after a knee injury sustained during practice sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)