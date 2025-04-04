Left Menu

NBA Slaps Ja Morant with $75K Fine Over Gesture

Ja Morant, a guard for the Memphis Grizzlies, has been fined $75,000 by the NBA for making a finger-gun gesture during a game. This follows previous suspensions for similar firearm-related incidents. The NBA had warned Morant about the gesture's potential negative interpretation.

In a controversial move, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been fined $75,000 by the NBA for making a finger-gun gesture during a recent game. This incident took place during the Grizzlies' victory against the Miami Heat.

The NBA had previously cautioned Morant regarding the gesture, emphasizing its potential negative interpretation. Morant, a two-time All-Star, and the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, faced an earlier suspension of eight games without pay in March 2023 for displaying a firearm during an Instagram Live session.

In addition to the current fine, Morant is also serving a 25-game suspension for the 2023-24 season after another video emerged showing him with a firearm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

