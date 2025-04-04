NBA Slaps Ja Morant with $75K Fine Over Gesture
Ja Morant, a guard for the Memphis Grizzlies, has been fined $75,000 by the NBA for making a finger-gun gesture during a game. This follows previous suspensions for similar firearm-related incidents. The NBA had warned Morant about the gesture's potential negative interpretation.
This incident took place during the Grizzlies' victory against the Miami Heat.
The NBA had previously cautioned Morant regarding the gesture, emphasizing its potential negative interpretation. Morant, a two-time All-Star, and the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, faced an earlier suspension of eight games without pay in March 2023 for displaying a firearm during an Instagram Live session.
In addition to the current fine, Morant is also serving a 25-game suspension for the 2023-24 season after another video emerged showing him with a firearm.
