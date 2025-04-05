Max Verstappen Claims Pole in Thrilling Japanese Grand Prix Qualifying

Max Verstappen continued to push the boundaries in Formula 1, clinching the pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix during a thrilling qualifying session on Saturday. Driving for Red Bull, Verstappen delivered a record-breaking lap time of 1 minute 26.983 seconds on his final attempt, boosting his prospects for Sunday's race.

Interviews revealed Verstappen's surprise at this achievement against the season's backdrop, labeling the pole as 'special.' He praised the Suzuka track and credited the resurfacing for enhancing the driving experience. This pole marks Verstappen's 41st in his illustrious career.

Alongside Verstappen, Lando Norris of McLaren secures a spot on the front row, with teammate Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc behind him. With rain forecasted for race day, Verstappen's adeptness in wet conditions might play a crucial role as he aims to dispel recent performance dips and secure another victory at the Japanese GP.

(With inputs from agencies.)