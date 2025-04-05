Left Menu

Max Verstappen Claims Pole in Thrilling Japanese Grand Prix Qualifying

Max Verstappen of Red Bull clinched pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix with a record-breaking lap. He will start alongside Lando Norris, with Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc in the second row. Rain and track conditions are expected to influence Sunday's race dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Suzuka | Updated: 05-04-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 14:16 IST
Max Verstappen Claims Pole in Thrilling Japanese Grand Prix Qualifying
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Max Verstappen continued to push the boundaries in Formula 1, clinching the pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix during a thrilling qualifying session on Saturday. Driving for Red Bull, Verstappen delivered a record-breaking lap time of 1 minute 26.983 seconds on his final attempt, boosting his prospects for Sunday's race.

Interviews revealed Verstappen's surprise at this achievement against the season's backdrop, labeling the pole as 'special.' He praised the Suzuka track and credited the resurfacing for enhancing the driving experience. This pole marks Verstappen's 41st in his illustrious career.

Alongside Verstappen, Lando Norris of McLaren secures a spot on the front row, with teammate Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc behind him. With rain forecasted for race day, Verstappen's adeptness in wet conditions might play a crucial role as he aims to dispel recent performance dips and secure another victory at the Japanese GP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025