PSG Clinch Record 13th Ligue 1 Title with Historic Season

Paris Saint-Germain claimed their record-extending 13th Ligue 1 title with a 1-0 victory over Angers, remaining unbeaten and securing the championship with six games left. Striker Désiré Doué scored the decisive goal, while PSG looks towards potentially achieving a second consecutive domestic double under coach Luis Enrique.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-04-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 22:55 IST
Paris Saint-Germain celebrated a momentous achievement as they clinched their 13th Ligue 1 title with an unbeaten record this season, following a narrow 1-0 win over Angers.

Désiré Doué's solitary goal at the sunlit Parc des Princes secured PSG's dominance, marking 23 wins in 28 matches. This victory emphasized PSG's supremacy in French football, which began in earnest under Qatari ownership in 2011, adding to previous wins in 1986 and 1994.

As the team rejoiced in their triumph, coach Luis Enrique was hoisted into the air by jubilant staff, while the players celebrated on the field. Focus now shifts to a potential second consecutive double, contingent upon a win over Reims in the upcoming French Cup final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

