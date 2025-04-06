Left Menu

Jofra Archer: From Costliest Spell to Match-Winner

England bowler Jofra Archer redeemed himself in the IPL by delivering a match-winning performance for Rajasthan Royals, despite a rocky start to the season. Archer's resurgence, supported by a strong belief from his team, signifies potential for Rajasthan in upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 15:06 IST
In a remarkable turnaround, England fast bowler Jofra Archer went from a disastrous start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) season to becoming the hero for the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

After enduring the most expensive spell in IPL history and struggling in his first few games, Archer showcased his prowess in Rajasthan's recent matches. Against the Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, Archer delivered impactful spells, securing critical wins for his team. His 3-25 in the game against Punjab proved instrumental in Rajasthan's 50-run triumph.

Team confidence in Archer's international experience remained unshaken, with teammate Sandeep Sharma and captain Sanju Samson praising his capabilities. With Archer's form resurging, Rajasthan now boasts a formidable bowling duo, strengthening their position in the IPL standings.

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

