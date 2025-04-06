Left Menu

Rajat Patidar: The Calm Force Behind RCB's Strong IPL Start

RCB's Tim David praises skipper Rajat Patidar's skill and calm leadership as the team aims for a third consecutive win against MI. RCB currently holds second place after significant victories against KKR and CSK, with Patidar's role proving pivotal in their successful start to the IPL season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 20:15 IST
Rajat Patidar. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
In anticipation of the Indian Premier League clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI), RCB batter Tim David praised team captain Rajat Patidar for his exceptional skills and composed leadership. Patidar's RCB targets its third consecutive victory, having previously secured impressive wins against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

David, in a pre-match press briefing, lauded Patidar's aggressive batting and strategic calmness as a captain, highlighting his ability to foster a positive team environment. So far, Patidar has achieved 97 runs across three matches, boasting a strike rate of over 161, including a half-century, underscoring his value to the team.

Reflecting on RCB's season start, David expressed satisfaction with victories at challenging venues and urged his teammates to continue focusing on future games. Despite an early loss to Gujarat Titans (GT), David remains optimistic about RCB's prospects given the team's strong batting lineup and readiness to compete against MI at Wankhede Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

