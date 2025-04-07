Jasprit Bumrah Makes Triumphant Return as Mumbai Indians Face RCB

Mumbai Indians' lead fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah marked his return to competitive cricket in a high-stakes IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The match, held on Monday, saw Mumbai opting to bowl first, a move influenced by Bumrah's comeback after a long injury break.

Adding to the excitement, the Indian Premier League encounter also featured the return of captain Rohit Sharma, who was absent in the previous game. In contrast, their opponents, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, took to the field with an unchanged lineup, maintaining their strategic consistency.

Mumbai Indians named a robust squad with Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, and others, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru remained steadfast with key players like Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal. Bumrah's performance and Mumbai's tactics were key points of interest as fans eagerly watched his comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)