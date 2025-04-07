Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah Makes Triumphant Return as Mumbai Indians Face RCB

Jasprit Bumrah returned to competitive cricket, leading Mumbai Indians to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an IPL match. Rohit Sharma also rejoined the team, while RCB maintained an unchanged lineup. The match marks an important comeback for Bumrah after his injury layoff.

Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:19 IST
Mumbai Indians' lead fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah marked his return to competitive cricket in a high-stakes IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The match, held on Monday, saw Mumbai opting to bowl first, a move influenced by Bumrah's comeback after a long injury break.

Adding to the excitement, the Indian Premier League encounter also featured the return of captain Rohit Sharma, who was absent in the previous game. In contrast, their opponents, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, took to the field with an unchanged lineup, maintaining their strategic consistency.

Mumbai Indians named a robust squad with Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, and others, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru remained steadfast with key players like Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal. Bumrah's performance and Mumbai's tactics were key points of interest as fans eagerly watched his comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

