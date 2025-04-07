Left Menu

Van Dijk Nears New Liverpool Deal Amid Premier League Dominance

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is close to signing a new contract, securing his future with the Premier League leaders. While Trent Alexander-Arnold may transfer to Real Madrid, van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are likely to remain with Liverpool, ensuring continuity after their recent successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:11 IST
Liverpool's captain, Virgil van Dijk, is nearing the conclusion of a new contract with the club, as the team continues to lead the Premier League standings. Known for their strong internal discussions, the club seems positive about van Dijk's future despite impending contract expirations.

Both Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold also face contracting decisions, with Alexander-Arnold potentially moving to Real Madrid. Van Dijk and Salah, however, appear keen on extending their substantial impact at Liverpool, where they have experienced significant victories since the 2017-18 season.

Following a narrow 3-2 defeat at Fulham, the Dutch captain expressed his unwavering passion for the club and fans. Liverpool's lead remains at the top of the league, anticipating a drive to maintain momentum in their upcoming match against West Ham on Sunday.

