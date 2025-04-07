Left Menu

James Pamment: Stepping up as Bangladesh's Fielding Dynamo

James Pamment, a seasoned fielding coach and former New Zealand cricketer, has been named as the fielding coach for Bangladesh's men's senior team. Ready to join ahead of the Test series against Zimbabwe, Pamment's contract extends to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 23:06 IST
James Pamment: Stepping up as Bangladesh's Fielding Dynamo
James Pamment. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

James Pamment, a veteran fielding coach and former New Zealand cricket player, has been appointed as the fielding coach for the Bangladesh men's senior cricket team. Pamment is set to integrate with the squad ahead of their upcoming Test series against Zimbabwe scheduled for later this month.

His contract is signed through the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 as revealed by the ICC. "I'm thrilled by the opportunity to work with Bangladesh's talented side," Pamment expressed in a statement, expressing eagerness to collaborate with the players and backroom staff before the Zimbabwe series.

The 56-year-old coach possesses a rich coaching history, having served as an Assistant Coach for IPL's Mumbai Indians until late last year. His resume includes head coaching the Northern District Cricket Association and high-performance coaching for New Zealand Cricket. He has also worked as a Fielding Resource Coach and Specialist Technical Advisor for various New Zealand teams including the senior, A, and Under-19 squads. Additionally, Pamment contributed as part of the Black Caps' coaching staff during the home series against Pakistan in 2011 and as interim coach for the United States national team.

Bangladesh is slated to face Zimbabwe in a two-match Test series commencing on April 20 in Sylhet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025