James Pamment: Stepping up as Bangladesh's Fielding Dynamo

James Pamment, a veteran fielding coach and former New Zealand cricket player, has been appointed as the fielding coach for the Bangladesh men's senior cricket team. Pamment is set to integrate with the squad ahead of their upcoming Test series against Zimbabwe scheduled for later this month.

His contract is signed through the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 as revealed by the ICC. "I'm thrilled by the opportunity to work with Bangladesh's talented side," Pamment expressed in a statement, expressing eagerness to collaborate with the players and backroom staff before the Zimbabwe series.

The 56-year-old coach possesses a rich coaching history, having served as an Assistant Coach for IPL's Mumbai Indians until late last year. His resume includes head coaching the Northern District Cricket Association and high-performance coaching for New Zealand Cricket. He has also worked as a Fielding Resource Coach and Specialist Technical Advisor for various New Zealand teams including the senior, A, and Under-19 squads. Additionally, Pamment contributed as part of the Black Caps' coaching staff during the home series against Pakistan in 2011 and as interim coach for the United States national team.

Bangladesh is slated to face Zimbabwe in a two-match Test series commencing on April 20 in Sylhet.

