Nicholas Pooran Shines with Record IPL Performance for Lucknow Super Giants

Nicholas Pooran of the Lucknow Super Giants achieved a significant milestone during the Indian Premier League by completing 2,000 runs, becoming the second-fastest player to reach this feat. His remarkable performance took place against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where Pooran's explosive batting was on full display.

Pooran's innings were highlighted by an onslaught against all-rounder Andre Russell, from whom he extracted 24 runs in the 18th over alone. This included two sixes and three fours. Over the course of 81 matches, he has amassed 2,057 runs in 78 innings, boasting an average of 34.86 and an impressive strike rate of 168.88, with 12 half-centuries.

In the 2025 IPL season, Pooran leads the run-scoring charts, donning the coveted Orange Cap with 288 runs from just five matches, scoring at an exceptional average of 72.00 and an extraordinary strike rate of 225.00. His successful stints with teams such as Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have paved the way for his standout performances with LSG.

