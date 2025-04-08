Anticipation Builds for Star-Studded World 10K Bengaluru 2025

The World 10K Bengaluru, a prestigious World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, is gearing up to deliver an exciting competition for its 2025 edition scheduled for April 27. The event is attracting a stellar lineup, including seven women who have previously run faster than the current event record.

Leading the women's field is Kenya's Cintia Chepngeno, who finished ninth in 2024 and clocked a stunning 30:08 in Valencia. She recently secured a silver medal in the Macau 10K, showcasing her top form. Close on her heels are Eritrea's Rahel Daniel, Ethiopia's Asmarech Anley, Uganda's Sarah Chelangat, and Gladys Kwamboka Mong'are from Kenya.

On the men's side, Ugandan Olympian Joshua Cheptegei brings a personal best of 26:11, aiming to surpass the TCS World 10K Bengaluru record of 27:38, set by Kenyan Nicholas Kimeli in 2022. Kenya's Vincent Langat and Ethiopia's Jenbery Sisay are also expected to compete fiercely. With a prize pot of USD 210,000, the race promises thrilling challenges among global elites.

(With inputs from agencies.)