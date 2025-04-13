Left Menu

Lando Norris Struggles Despite Leading Championship

Lando Norris, leading the Formula One championship, expressed frustration after qualifying sixth for the Bahrain Grand Prix. Despite having a top-performing car and a supportive team, Norris admitted personal performance issues. McLaren boss Zak Brown remained optimistic about Norris's chances in the upcoming race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 00:44 IST
Lando Norris, the current leader of the Formula One championship, described his qualifying performance for the Bahrain Grand Prix as 'clueless' after securing only the sixth position. Despite his initial struggles, McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri claimed pole position.

Norris, surpassing Red Bull's Max Verstappen by a single point in the standings, acknowledged personal shortcomings and praised his car and team. 'No big complaints, the car is amazing,' said Norris, emphasizing the machine's competitiveness but lamenting his own inability to match its prowess.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown remains hopeful about Norris's performance, seeing potential for a strong race on Sunday. Norris still holds a slim lead in the championship and is poised to capitalize on race day strategies and the car's capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

