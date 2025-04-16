Left Menu

Shooting for Glory: Suruchi's Rise from Wrestling Dreams to ISSF Gold

Suruchi, initially encouraged by her father Inder Singh to pursue wrestling, discovered her passion for shooting at 13. Training in Bhiwani and her village, she rose to prominence by winning successive golds at the ISSF World Cup, becoming a promising figure in the shooting sport.

Shooting for Glory: Suruchi's Rise from Wrestling Dreams to ISSF Gold
Suruchi
  • Country:
  • India

Inder Singh had high hopes for his daughter Suruchi, initially wanting her to follow in the footsteps of his legendary cousin, wrestler Virender Singh, known as 'Goonga Pehalwan.' However, Suruchi's true calling emerged from an unexpected journey into the world of shooting.

At 13, Suruchi embarked on a new path when she ventured to Bhiwani, known for its illustrious boxers, to try shooting. Enrolled at the Guru Dronacharya Shooting Academy, her natural talent quickly became apparent under coach Suresh Singh.

Fast forward to today, 18-year-old Suruchi has become a prominent figure in shooting, defeating renowned competitor Manu Bhaker to secure gold in the women's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in Lima, Peru. With her father's support and the dedication to her craft, her Olympic dreams appear increasingly within reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

