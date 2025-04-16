Shooting for Glory: Suruchi's Rise from Wrestling Dreams to ISSF Gold
Suruchi, initially encouraged by her father Inder Singh to pursue wrestling, discovered her passion for shooting at 13. Training in Bhiwani and her village, she rose to prominence by winning successive golds at the ISSF World Cup, becoming a promising figure in the shooting sport.
- Country:
- India
Inder Singh had high hopes for his daughter Suruchi, initially wanting her to follow in the footsteps of his legendary cousin, wrestler Virender Singh, known as 'Goonga Pehalwan.' However, Suruchi's true calling emerged from an unexpected journey into the world of shooting.
At 13, Suruchi embarked on a new path when she ventured to Bhiwani, known for its illustrious boxers, to try shooting. Enrolled at the Guru Dronacharya Shooting Academy, her natural talent quickly became apparent under coach Suresh Singh.
Fast forward to today, 18-year-old Suruchi has become a prominent figure in shooting, defeating renowned competitor Manu Bhaker to secure gold in the women's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in Lima, Peru. With her father's support and the dedication to her craft, her Olympic dreams appear increasingly within reach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat Champions: Thakor and Chauhan Shine at Special Olympics
High Demand and Prices: Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics Ticket Sales Soar
We are working to ensure that 2036 Olympics take place in India: PM Modi in Varanasi.
Adam Peaty Gears Up for LA Olympics with 50m Sprint Addition
Flames of the Future: Unveiling the 2026 Winter Olympics Torch