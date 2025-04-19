Left Menu

Norris Edges Piastri in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Final Practice

Lando Norris outpaced teammate Oscar Piastri in the final practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, leading the timesheets with a lap time of 1:27:489. Piastri, who could become the first Australian champion since 2010, was close behind. Key contenders also included Mercedes' George Russell and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Lando Norris narrowly outperformed his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in the final practice session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, as he topped the timesheets with a lap of one minute 27.489 seconds. This set the stage for a dramatic race on Sunday under the floodlights in Jeddah.

Oscar Piastri, eager to become the first Australian championship leader since 2010, is just three points behind Norris in the standings. Meanwhile, Mercedes' George Russell secured the third spot in practice times, followed by Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Despite being a seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton found himself down in 12th place, struggling with grip issues in his Ferrari. This comes after a strong showing from Racing Bulls' rookie Isack Hadjar, adding to the competitive tension ahead of the race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

