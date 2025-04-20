Khelo India Centers: Boosting Grassroots Sports Infrastructure in Odisha

The state of Odisha has taken a remarkable stride in bolstering grassroots sports infrastructure with the inauguration of Khelo India Centers across all its districts. Supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, along with the State Sports and Youth Services Department, this initiative is set under the guidance of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Aimed at developing world-class sports infrastructure, it seeks to nurture young talent statewide, offering high-quality training and modern facilities for a variety of sports, including football, volleyball, hockey, athletics, kho-kho, and kabaddi.

Each center will receive an annual government grant of Rs. 5 lakh to ensure efficient operation and management. Celebrating the launch, Odisha Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj remarked, "Khelo India Centers have been established in every district of Odisha. Starting today, the prestigious Kalinga Super Cup, one of India's elite football tournaments, will be held at the iconic Kalinga Stadium, creating an exciting environment for football fans in the region."

The fifth edition of the Kalinga Super Cup is set to kick off on Sunday in Bhubaneswar, marking a significant milestone since its initiation in 2018. Recognized as India's leading domestic knockout football competition, this year the tournament carries added significance with a spot in the AFC Champions League 2 Preliminary Round at stake. Historically, clubs like Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, Odisha FC, and East Bengal FC have dominated the competition. Notably, only a few such as the Blues, the Red and Gold Brigade, and the Kalinga Warriors have reached the finals multiple times, according to the official ISL website.

(With inputs from agencies.)