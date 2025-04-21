Left Menu

Delhi Capitals' Vipraj Nigam Discusses Home Advantage in IPL

Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Vipraj Nigam believes that the home advantage is minimal in IPL, as teams like Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders struggle at home. Nigam, familiar with Lucknow conditions, aims to utilize his experience in DC's clash against Lucknow Super Giants, despite pressure from playing in front of family.

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Vipraj Nigam has spoken out about the minimal home advantage teams experience in the Indian Premier League. Such teams as Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders have encountered difficulties in establishing home dominance this season.

Nigam emphasized that while familiarity with weather and ground dimensions offers some insight, it does not significantly benefit the team. As Delhi Capitals prepare to face Lucknow Super Giants, Nigam is counting on his experience in the Lucknow setting, having competed there during the UP T20 League.

The young leg-spinner sees himself as an all-rounder, contributing both with the ball and the bat when needed. Despite the added pressure of performing in front of family and friends, Nigam appreciates the support from senior players during every game, helping him navigate the challenges of IPL.

(With inputs from agencies.)

