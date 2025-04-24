Dramatic Week in Sports: Injuries, Retirements, and Historic Deals

In an eventful week for sports, the Golden State Warriors faced a setback as Jimmy Butler III sustained a pelvic injury during their playoff game against the Houston Rockets. Scheduled for an MRI, Butler's absence affected the game's outcome, with the Rockets achieving a 109-94 victory and leveling the series.

Meanwhile, NHL veteran Cal Clutterbuck announced his retirement after 17 seasons, marking the end of an era for the New York Islanders. In the NFL, the Detroit Lions made headlines by making Kerby Joseph the highest-paid safety with a $86 million contract extension, setting a new financial precedent.

In sad news, Hall of Famer Steve McMichael passed away at age 67 due to ALS. The sports world also celebrated Rory McIlroy's triumphant Masters win, completing his career Grand Slam. Legal adjustments continue in NCAA antitrust cases as federal courts push for revisions in proposed settlements.

(With inputs from agencies.)