Copa del Rey Clash: Rivalry, Trophies, and Future Stakes

The iconic rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid intensifies as they clash in the Copa del Rey final with more than just silverware at stake. Saturday's match is pivotal for both teams, especially as each aims to redefine its season amidst various challenges and opportunities.

Barcelona, under coach Hansi Flick, is poised to capture the first part of a potential treble. With strong momentum in La Liga and an upcoming Champions League semifinal against Inter Milan, this cup final could further boost their morale. The team, however, faces lineup adjustments due to injuries.

For Real Madrid, this encounter could be coach Carlo Ancelotti's last chance to secure a trophy with the team, as speculation about his departure grows. Missing out on Champions League glory intensifies the importance of this cup, as club and players aim to finish the season on a high note.

(With inputs from agencies.)