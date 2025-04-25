Left Menu

Clash of Kings: Iyer's Redemption Against KKR

Shreyas Iyer, the former Kolkata Knight Riders captain, returns to face his old team at Eden Gardens, now leading Punjab Kings. With playoff implications at stake, KKR's inconsistent form poses challenges. Iyer's Punjab, with strong performances from Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal, seeks to jeopardize KKR's playoff hopes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:14 IST
Clash of Kings: Iyer's Redemption Against KKR
Shreyas Iyer
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-tension IPL showdown at Eden Gardens, former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer returns, this time leading the revamped Punjab Kings. The match is crucial as both teams are fighting for playoff qualification, with Iyer eyeing redemption against his former squad.

Having been released in a surprising off-season move, Iyer has seemingly found his stride with Punjab, guiding them alongside mentor Ricky Ponting to the top half of the table. His performance, tallying 263 runs including three half-centuries, is pivotal as Punjab attempts to cement their playoff position.

For KKR, the season has been less favorable, struggling with an unreliable top-order and ineffective spin attack. Calls for changes, including the possible introduction of Rovman Powell, aim to invigorate their pursuit of playoff contention. Yet, as teams battle on the spin-friendly Eden pitch, tensions over its condition continue to provoke discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT merge to revolutionize urban mobility with real-time smart traffic optimization

AI drives better ESG outcomes through efficiency and supply chain innovation

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025