Djokovic Faces Unfamiliar Losing Streak at Madrid Open
Novak Djokovic is confronting a 'new reality' after losing three consecutive matches, including a recent defeat by Matteo Arnaldi at the Madrid Open. The 37-year-old seeks his first title of the season amid rare setbacks, as Arnaldi moves on following a standout performance.
Novak Djokovic is grappling with an unfamiliar losing streak as he faces early exits in tennis tournaments, starting with his latest defeat to Matteo Arnaldi at the Madrid Open.
The match marked Djokovic's third consecutive loss, forcing the 37-year-old to acknowledge a 'new reality' in his professional career.
Despite these setbacks, Djokovic remains determined as Arnaldi progresses, signaling a significant victory for the young Italian tennis player.
