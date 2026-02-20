France Eyes Grand Slam with Strategic Line-Up Changes

France coach Fabien Galthie has made strategic changes to the team's second row for the upcoming Six Nations clash against Italy in Lille. Emmanuel Meafou and Thibaud Flament will step into the starting XV, replacing Mickael Guillard and Charles Ollivon, in a bid to keep the squad fresh and competitive.

The decision comes as France eyes a Grand Slam, having already secured victories against Ireland and Wales. Galthie explained in a press conference that the changes are part of a plan to open up the team to competition while managing player freshness throughout the tournament.

Additional adjustments include three changes among the replacements, with Peato Mauvaka, George-Henri Colombe, and Pierre-Louis Barassi joining the squad. The French side remains the only contender for the Grand Slam, highlighting the importance of these calculated lineup changes.

