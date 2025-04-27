India vs Sri Lanka: Thrilling Tri-Series Opener in Rain-Delayed Showdown
In a rain-delayed women's Tri-series opener, India chose to bowl against Sri Lanka after winning the toss. The match, reduced to 39 overs per side due to thundershowers, features players like Harmanpreet Kaur for India and Chamari Athapaththu for Sri Lanka. Excitement surrounds this cricket event.
India's women cricket team's skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur, opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka after winning the toss in the Tri-series opener held on Sunday. The match, initially delayed by rain, has been reduced to 39 overs each side.
This critical decision came as thundershowers postponed the game's start by three hours, adding an unexpected twist to the tournament opener. The match promises excitement and competitive spirit between the two skilled sides.
Representing Sri Lanka are key players like Chamari Athapaththu, while India's line-up includes stars such as Smriti Mandhana and the captain, Harmanpreet Kaur. Fans eagerly anticipate the strategies and performances in this tightly-contested series.
(With inputs from agencies.)