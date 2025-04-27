Mumbai Indians Dominate with Stellar IPL Performance

The Mumbai Indians showcased an impressive performance in the Indian Premier League, scoring a formidable 215 for 7 against the Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday.

The match saw opener Ryan Rickelton leading with a robust 58 off 32 deliveries. Suryakumar Yadav bolstered the innings with a quickfire 54 off 28 balls, following the team's decision to bat first.

In response, Mayank Yadav and Avesh Khan were the standout bowlers for LSG, each claiming two wickets to challenge MI's batting order.

(With inputs from agencies.)