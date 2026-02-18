Left Menu

India Faces Netherlands as Suryakumar Yadav Leads T20 World Cup Campaign

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav chose to bat first against the Netherlands in their T20 World Cup clash. With a win over Pakistan propelling them to the Super Eights, India made strategic team changes. The Netherlands also adjusted their lineup following a hefty loss to the USA.

Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:44 IST
In a strategic move, India's captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bat first against the Netherlands during their T20 World Cup Group A match held on Wednesday.

Having secured a convincing 61-run victory against Pakistan, which aided their progression to the Super Eights, India made adjustments to their squad by resting vice-captain Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. Washington Sundar and Arshdeep Singh were brought in as replacements.

The Netherlands, rebounding from a significant 93-run defeat to the USA, opted for one squad modification, introducing Noah Croes in place of Fred Klaassen. This encounter is crucial for both teams as they seek advancement in the tournament.

