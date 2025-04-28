Hockey Heats Up: The Arjan Singh Memorial Tournament Returns
Twelve teams, including the Air Force Hockey team from Bangladesh, will compete in the sixth edition of the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial hockey tournament. The event runs from April 29 to May 6 in Chandigarh, with the winning team set to receive a Rs 3 lakh prize.
- Country:
- India
The sixth edition of the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial hockey tournament promises to be an exciting showdown as twelve teams face off from April 29 to May 6.
This year, the notable addition of Bangladesh's Air Force Hockey team underscores the international appeal and growing stature of the event. The Indian Air Force, along with teams like Chandigarh XI, Punjab & Sind Bank, and the Indian Navy, are poised to showcase top-tier hockey skills.
A generous prize awaits the champions with Rs 3 lakh on offer, while the runners-up will earn Rs 2 lakh. The tournament, which is played on a league-cum-knockout basis, is a key initiative by the Air Force Sports Control Board to revive the sport's popularity in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
A Renaissance in India's Nuclear Energy: The US Partnership
India's Road Network Revolution: A Rs 10 Lakh Crore Transformation
BP Targets New Gas Output in India Amid Policy Reforms
India Emerges as Key Player Amid US-China Toy Tariffs
India's Coal Import Decline: A Shift Towards Energy Independence