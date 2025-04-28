Left Menu

Eubank Jr Triumphs: Victory and Health Update

Chris Eubank Jr was released from the hospital after defeating Conor Benn at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Both fighters underwent precautionary checks, with Eubank being discharged on Monday. Promoter Ben Shalom confirmed Eubank's good health, quelling concerns of a broken jaw after the intense contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 23:54 IST
Chris Eubank Jr

Chris Eubank Jr, after securing a unanimous points victory over Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, was discharged from the hospital on Monday, marking a positive turn of events for the middleweight boxer.

Both Eubank Jr and Benn underwent precautionary medical checks post-fight, with Benn even posting a social media video of his swift return to training. The pair coincidentally found themselves just two beds apart at the Royal London Hospital, as noted by Sky Sports.

Promoter Ben Shalom confirmed Eubank's healthy recovery, confidently refuting rumors of a broken jaw. Benn also shared his relief and congratulations on Eubank's well-being. The middleweight bout had been a much-anticipated grudge match in the boxing community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

