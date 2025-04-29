Left Menu

Rüdiger's Road to Recovery: A Season in Jeopardy

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger underwent knee surgery and might miss the season. Rüdiger, who had been in pain for seven months, is now pain-free and eager to return in time for major tournaments. He apologized for a recent incident that drew criticism.

Real Madrid's defense line took a hit as Antonio Rüdiger underwent knee surgery. The defender is now on a recovery path that might sideline him for the remainder of the season. This development comes as a blow to both club and country.

After enduring severe pain for over seven months, Rüdiger is finally feeling relief post-surgery. The procedure addressed a meniscus tear in his left knee, allowing Rüdiger to focus on getting back to the pitch in time for significant upcoming tournaments like the Nations League and the Club World Cup.

Rüdiger's fiery temper during a match against Barcelona did not go unnoticed, prompting apologies and criticism. His recent outburst led to calls for his exclusion from the German squad, highlighting the defender's need to balance passion with professionalism.

