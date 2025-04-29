Left Menu

Venkatesh Iyer's Struggles Continue in IPL as KKR Look to Regain Form

KKR batter Venkatesh Iyer's lackluster IPL season persists, highlighted by a mere seven-run contribution against Delhi Capitals. Despite being reclaimed for a hefty Rs 23.75 crores after a stellar 2023 season, Iyer's performance has dipped significantly. KKR posted 204/9, setting DC a formidable target of 205 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:33 IST
Venkatesh Iyer. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Kolkata Knight Riders' Venkatesh Iyer is grappling with form issues in the ongoing IPL season, marked by another low score against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Iyer managed just seven runs off five balls, once again failing to make a significant impact for his team.

Season statistics reveal a concerning trend, with Iyer accumulating only 142 runs from ten matches at an average of 20.28. This fall in performance is stark, especially after KKR secured him for Rs 23.75 crores earlier, following a remarkable 2023 season with 404 runs.

During the clash, KKR set a competitive target of 204/9, courtesy of strong batting performances led by Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Angkrish Raghuvanshi. However, Delhi Capitals' bowlers, particularly Mitchell Starc, Vipraj Nigam, and Axar Patel, proved challenging as DC aims for their seventh season win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

