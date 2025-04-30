Djokovic Withdraws from Italian Open, Eyes French Open Hurdle

In a surprising decision, six-time champion Novak Djokovic has announced his withdrawal from this year's Italian Open, casting uncertainty on his French Open preparations. This marks the first time since his debut in 2007 that the Serbian tennis legend will miss the prestigious Rome event.

The former world number one suffered a straight-sets defeat to Italian Matteo Arnaldi at the Madrid Open, which has fueled speculations about his future performances. His early exits from this season's clay court tournaments suggest Djokovic might face challenges at Roland Garros, starting on May 25.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner has not secured a title since his ATP Finals victory in 2023, despite holding numerous ATP Masters 1000 records. With no wins on clay this year, Djokovic's competitive edge will be tested at the upcoming French Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)