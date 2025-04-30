Jaissle's Redemption: Al-Ahli's Unlikely Journey to Asian Glory

In a turn of events defying expectations, Al-Ahli's head coach Matthias Jaissle has led his team to the Asian Champions League Elite final, despite being on the brink of dismissal just months ago.

The coach, previously presumed to be replaced by Max Allegri following a series of underwhelming performances in the Saudi Pro League, was retained after fan protests. His leadership has driven Al-Ahli to a 3-1 victory over Al-Hilal, propelling them toward their first Asian title.

Goals from Roberto Firmino, Ivan Toney, and a late score by Feras Al-Brikan secured the win. Jaissle, who credited the unity of his team and the support of the fans, remains focused on the upcoming final against Al-Nassr or Japan's Kawasaki Frontale.

(With inputs from agencies.)