Evanilson's Red Card Overturned: Bournemouth's Boost in Final Stretch

Bournemouth striker Evanilson has had his three-match suspension lifted after receiving a red card against Manchester United. Initially penalized for a challenge on Noussair Mazraoui, the ban was overturned upon Bournemouth's appeal, which argued that Evanilson slipped, leading to the contact.

The incident occurred during the 70th minute of the 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium. Originally, referee Peter Bankes showed a yellow card, but it was upgraded to red after consulting the video assistant referee. Consequently, Evanilson was set to miss crucial fixtures, but the Football Association announced the ban's removal on Wednesday.

With Evanilson back in play, Bournemouth aims to strengthen their position as they currently trail Fulham and Brighton by a point in the race for European spots. Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola expressed frustration over the lost points against United, but the team remains focused on the upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)