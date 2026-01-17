Left Menu

Thrilling Showdown at Women's Premier League: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The Women's Premier League match saw Delhi Capitals achieve 166 runs in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Key performances included Shafali Verma's 62 runs. Lauren Bell and Sayali Satghare were pivotal in Bengaluru's bowling attack, each dismissing three players. Despite a strong start, Delhi Capitals fell all out.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 17-01-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:22 IST
Thrilling Showdown at Women's Premier League: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Women's Premier League thriller between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended with Delhi achieving 166 runs from their innings.

Shafali Verma led the batting charge for Delhi Capitals, delivering an outstanding 62 runs. Despite her efforts, the team found itself all out, unable to withstand Bengaluru's bowling attack.

Standout bowlers Lauren Bell and Sayali Satghare each took three key wickets, breaking through Delhi's stronger batting lineup to secure pivotal points.

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026