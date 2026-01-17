Thrilling Showdown at Women's Premier League: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The Women's Premier League thriller between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended with Delhi achieving 166 runs from their innings.

Shafali Verma led the batting charge for Delhi Capitals, delivering an outstanding 62 runs. Despite her efforts, the team found itself all out, unable to withstand Bengaluru's bowling attack.

Standout bowlers Lauren Bell and Sayali Satghare each took three key wickets, breaking through Delhi's stronger batting lineup to secure pivotal points.