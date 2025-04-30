Left Menu

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Indian Cricket's Youngest Rising Star

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 14-year-old cricket prodigy, stunned everyone with his impressive 101 off 38 balls IPL debut. His century has garnered immense attention, with cricket legends like Rahul Dravid highlighting the need for support to help him manage popularity and reach his full potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:22 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Rising quickly to cricket stardom, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, at just 14, captivated India with an astounding performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Scoring 101 off 38 balls against Gujarat Titans, he set the second-fastest century record in IPL history on Monday, making him the youngest men's T20 cricket centurion.

Legendary batsman Rahul Dravid, coaching for Rajasthan Royals, emphasized the importance of support for Suryavanshi to manage his newfound fame. "He's not a finished article," Dravid remarked, highlighting the need for balanced growth and adaptation to fame's trials and demands.

Sachin Tendulkar and a spectacled Dravid both lauded Suryavanshi for his exceptional skills, including his hand-eye coordination and bat speed. While Dravid expressed amazement at his knack for judging length, support networks will be critical for Suryavanshi to thrive amid intense public attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

