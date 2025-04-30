The years-long legal ordeal against former German Football Association (DFB) President Theo Zwanziger finally concluded in a Frankfurt court on Wednesday. The case revolved around a suspicious 6.7 million euro payment linked to the 2006 World Cup which has marred the illustrious event's reputation.

Throughout the years, allegations surfaced accusing Zwanziger and two other former DFB leaders of submitting incorrect tax returns to avoid steep taxes related to the 2006 tournament. Despite the gravity of the accusations, no party was found guilty; Zwanziger's case ended with a 10,000-euro fine.

The payment in question had initially been investigated for possibly being a slush fund to aid Germany's bid for the 2006 World Cup. However, a 2016 DFB investigation traced it to a loan return via FIFA from ex-Adidas chief Robert Louis-Dreyfus. This conclusion has now brought an end to the legal proceedings.

