Left Menu

Sam Curran Shines in IPL Showdown as CSK Posts 190 Against PBKS

Sam Curran's stellar innings of 88 propelled Chennai Super Kings to a solid 190 all out against Punjab Kings in an IPL match. Despite Yuzvendra Chahal's impressive hat-trick for PBKS, Curran's performance, alongside Dewald Brevis, ensured CSK set a competitive target at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:46 IST
Sam Curran Shines in IPL Showdown as CSK Posts 190 Against PBKS
Sam Curran
  • Country:
  • India

Sam Curran delivered a commanding performance with the bat, scoring 88 runs, to help Chennai Super Kings post a respectable total of 190 all out in an IPL contest against Punjab Kings on Wednesday. The match, held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, showcased Curran's expertise as he found reliable support from teammate Dewald Brevis.

Despite the best efforts from Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal, who claimed a hat-trick and ended with figures of 4/32, the Super Kings managed to set a challenging target for their opponents. Dewald Brevis chipped in with a useful 32 off 26 balls, further stabilizing the innings.

Chennai's innings faced a consistent threat from the PBKS bowlers, with Marco Jansen also contributing by taking two wickets for 30 runs. Nevertheless, it was Curran's explosive batting that left a significant mark on the game, setting the stage for an intriguing chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025