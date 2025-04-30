Sam Curran Shines in IPL Showdown as CSK Posts 190 Against PBKS

Sam Curran delivered a commanding performance with the bat, scoring 88 runs, to help Chennai Super Kings post a respectable total of 190 all out in an IPL contest against Punjab Kings on Wednesday. The match, held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, showcased Curran's expertise as he found reliable support from teammate Dewald Brevis.

Despite the best efforts from Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal, who claimed a hat-trick and ended with figures of 4/32, the Super Kings managed to set a challenging target for their opponents. Dewald Brevis chipped in with a useful 32 off 26 balls, further stabilizing the innings.

Chennai's innings faced a consistent threat from the PBKS bowlers, with Marco Jansen also contributing by taking two wickets for 30 runs. Nevertheless, it was Curran's explosive batting that left a significant mark on the game, setting the stage for an intriguing chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)